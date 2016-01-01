See All Hematologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD

Hematology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Forlenza works at Staten Island Nephrology PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Lymphocytosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Staten Island Nephrology PC
    1366 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-4949
    Richmond University Medical Center
    1000 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lymphocytosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619978442
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hosp-Richmond
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Forlenza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forlenza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forlenza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forlenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forlenza works at Staten Island Nephrology PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Forlenza’s profile.

    Dr. Forlenza has seen patients for Iron Metabolism Disorders, Lymphocytosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forlenza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Forlenza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forlenza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forlenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forlenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

