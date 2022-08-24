Dr. Thomas Forget, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forget is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Forget, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Forget, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Forget works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Specialists of West County621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 297A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6364
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After months of progressive deterioration of my back in spite of conservative treatment with injections and months of pain management and total cane dependence I finally met Dr Forget and agreed on fusion of L3-L4 due to miss alignment. Since my surgery, I am pain free and walking 4-5 miles daily. I am so thankful for the methodological approach and attention that led to my total recovery. Thank You.
About Dr. Thomas Forget, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417903022
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U
- StL U Hlth Scis Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Forget has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forget accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forget has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forget works at
Dr. Forget has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forget on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Forget. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forget.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forget, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forget appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.