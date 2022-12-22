Dr. Thomas Forest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Forest, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Forest, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA.
Locations
Louisiana Urology Center5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 16, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (318) 365-4113
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very well ran office. Amazing staff & top notch physician.
About Dr. Thomas Forest, MD
- Urology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1760489637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forest accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forest has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forest speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Forest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.