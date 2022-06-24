Dr. Thomas Fonner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fonner, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fonner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Effingham, IL.
Locations
Central Illinois Oral Maxillofacial Surgery100 Greenview Dr Ste B, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 368-6238Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Son had his wisdom teeth extracted. Pre-op, operation, and follow up were all top notch. Would recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Fonner, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205907581
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonner accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fonner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonner.
