Dr. Thomas Fogel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fogel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Radiation Oncology Medical Group Inc.2900 Loma Vista Rd Ste 100, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful and informative consultation for possible radiation treatment. He is intelligent and engaged. He seems like he would work hard to help a patient. I can not attest to the quality of care he provides.
About Dr. Thomas Fogel, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogel speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
