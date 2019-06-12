Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD is a Dermatologist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Fisher-Titus Medical Center.
Locations
NOMS Dermatology2500 W Strub Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 502-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best dermatologist out there! I have also recommended Dr. Fleming to friends and all are thankful I did. Professional, caring, and excellent staff, as well.
About Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- BALDWIN-WALLACE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Impetigo, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
