Overview

Dr. Thomas Fleming, MD is a Dermatologist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Fisher-Titus Medical Center.



Dr. Fleming works at Northern Ohio Medical Specialists, LLC in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.