Dr. Thomas Fleeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fleeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fleeter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Fleeter works at
Locations
-
1
Town Center Orthopaedic Associates - Centerville6201 Centreville Rd Ste 600, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (703) 977-5032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Town Center Orthopaedics1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5033Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleeter?
I’ve seen Dr.Fleeter for my ankle a few times and he ultimately performed surgery on it for me as well. He’s very direct and clear with explaining things, which I appreciate and he’s taken the time to get to know me as well. He never makes me feel rushed. He’s just very knowledgeable and will get straight to the point with confidence about what needs to be done.
About Dr. Thomas Fleeter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700885035
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University College Of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine|Howard University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleeter works at
Dr. Fleeter has seen patients for ACL Surgery and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.