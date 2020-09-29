Dr. Thomas Fitzsimmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzsimmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fitzsimmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fitzsimmons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA.
Locations
Premiere Family Wellness Center7444 Hannover Pkwy S Ste 225, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-1962
Piedmont Physicians of Stockbridge150 Eagle Spring Ct Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 289-7710
Piedmont Henry Hospital1133 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 604-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitzsimmons performed an emergency appendectomy for our daughter. He did an outstanding job of communicating with us before and after the surgery. Most importantly, our daughter received excellent care.
About Dr. Thomas Fitzsimmons, MD
- General Surgery
- English
