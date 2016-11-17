Overview

Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at ALL CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Wound Repair and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.