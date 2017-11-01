Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Atlantic Pathology PA333 Borthwick Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-4877
- Cigna
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald is a great and intelligent pediatrician. Respects my decisions as a parent even if he doesn't necessarily agree. He's thorough, explains things well, and is kind and caring. Core Physicians is phenomenal as well. Also- a very clean and organized place.
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154387769
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
