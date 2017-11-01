See All Pediatricians in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at Atlantic Pathology PA in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Pathology PA
    333 Borthwick Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 433-4877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2017
    Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald is a great and intelligent pediatrician. Respects my decisions as a parent even if he doesn't necessarily agree. He's thorough, explains things well, and is kind and caring. Core Physicians is phenomenal as well. Also- a very clean and organized place.
    — Nov 01, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Fitzgerald, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154387769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
