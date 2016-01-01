Overview

Dr. Thomas Fisher Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Fisher Sr works at Mercy Medical Dearborn Station in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.