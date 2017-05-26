Dr. Thomas Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Finley, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Finley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Finley works at
Locations
Eagle Mountain Vision Building220 W 71ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 949-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Thomas Finley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina Consultants Of Alabama/Uab
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Cameron University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Finley works at
Dr. Finley has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.