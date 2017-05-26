Overview

Dr. Thomas Finley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Finley works at Tulsa Retina Consultants in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.