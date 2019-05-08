Overview

Dr. Thomas Findlan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jefferson Hills, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Findlan works at Pittsburgh Eye Institute in Jefferson Hills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.