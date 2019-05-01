Overview

Dr. Thomas Fiel, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Fiel works at Fiel Family & Sports Medicine in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.