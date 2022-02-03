Dr. Fenske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Fenske, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fenske, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They completed their residency with Aurora Health Care
Dr. Fenske works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - St. Francis Campus3237 S 16th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 427-2380
- 2 9969 S 27th St Ste 1400, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenske?
I've been seeing Dr Fenske for 19 yrs. He's the best.
About Dr. Thomas Fenske, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912998576
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Health Care
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenske works at
Dr. Fenske has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.