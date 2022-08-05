Dr. Thomas Fellner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fellner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fellner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Wales, FL.
Locations
Lake Wales Dentistry24174 Hwy 27 Ste 200, Lake Wales, FL 33859 Directions (863) 438-1903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fellner?
Dr. Fellner is very professional, but also cordial and explains all options and recommends the best treatment.
About Dr. Thomas Fellner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fellner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fellner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellner.
