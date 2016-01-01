Dr. Thomas Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Ct Gi PC21 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 409-4873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Connecticut Gastrointestinal PC6 Northwestern Dr Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-5600
- 3 300 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Feldman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366558983
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
