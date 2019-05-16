Overview

Dr. Thomas Federici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Federici works at RetinaCare Consultants in Latham, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.