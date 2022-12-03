Overview

Dr. Thomas Fasbender, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Fasbender works at SHMG OB/GYN - Zeeland in Zeeland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.