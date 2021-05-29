See All Allergists & Immunologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Thomas Fame, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Fame, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Fame, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Fame works at Dr. Fame Allergy & Asthma in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Meg Whelan, MD
Dr. Meg Whelan, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Fame Allergy & Asthma
    1002 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 404-9598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fame?

    May 29, 2021
    After Dr Fame cured my young granddaughter of persistent illness and frequent soaring high fevers, I decided to see if he could help with a severe cough which had plagued my life for several years! Dr Fame not only helped but he cured the cough and my life has returned to normal! During the pandemic, when I got very sick with covid Dr Fame ordered medication which kept me out of the hospital and led to a full recovery despite my advanced age! Of course I have recommended him to friends and their experience has been the same as mine, relief, support and many cures! He is an extraordinary physician and an extraordinary man!
    Maggie Davies — May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Fame, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Fame, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fame to family and friends

    Dr. Fame's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fame

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Fame, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Fame, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083691307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Okla-Okla Chldns Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fame works at Dr. Fame Allergy & Asthma in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fame’s profile.

    Dr. Fame has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fame speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Fame, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.