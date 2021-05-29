Overview

Dr. Thomas Fame, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Fame works at Dr. Fame Allergy & Asthma in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.