Dr. Thomas Falkenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Falkenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Falkenberg works at SIEHT: A Falkenberg Eye & Laser Center in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Sieht
    12 Chatham Heights Rd Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Dry Eyes
Cataract
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Outstanding staff and service.
    — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Falkenberg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1275537649
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
    • UMDNJ Cooper Hospital
    • Guthrie Med Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Falkenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falkenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falkenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falkenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falkenberg works at SIEHT: A Falkenberg Eye & Laser Center in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Falkenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Falkenberg has seen patients for Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falkenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Falkenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falkenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falkenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falkenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

