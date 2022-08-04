Overview

Dr. Thomas Falkenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Falkenberg works at SIEHT: A Falkenberg Eye & Laser Center in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.