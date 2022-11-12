Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahey is a terrific doctor. Apart from being knowledgeable and up to date with all the latest treatments, he takes his time with his patients and listens to what they have to say. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Royal North Shore Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical College
