Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (318)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Fahey III works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy
Adrenalectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Secondary Malignancies
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Surgery
Appendicitis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cushing's Syndrome
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endocrine Cancer
Endocrine Surgical Procedure
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperthyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Medication Management
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors (Functioning Tumor)
Pancreatic Non-Functioning Islet Cell Tumor
Pancreatic Surgery
Parathyroid Cancer
Parathyroid Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pheochromocytoma
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spinal Nerve Block
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Surgery
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 318 ratings
    Patient Ratings (318)
    5 Star
    (310)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Fahey is a terrific doctor. Apart from being knowledgeable and up to date with all the latest treatments, he takes his time with his patients and listens to what they have to say. I highly recommend him.
    Mary C. Golden — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861409096
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal North Shore Hosp
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • New York Hosp
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Fahey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahey III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahey III works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fahey III’s profile.

    Dr. Fahey III has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    318 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

