Overview

Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Facelle works at Ramapo Valley Surgical Assocs in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.