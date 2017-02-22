Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Ewing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas L Ewing, MD3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7196
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ewing?
I am in my early 50's and have been seeing Dr. Ewing for several years now. He provides me treatment for low testosterone and erectile dysfunction. He has explained to me that these conditions are quite common for my age group. Over the past years, under his close care and supervision, I feel more like my younger self. He is very professional and attentive. Additionally, I even travel from another outlying city to see him and will continue to do so because of my confidence in him.
About Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730188533
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Charity Hospital - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewing works at
Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.