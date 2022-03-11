Dr. Thomas Eustis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eustis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Eustis, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Eustis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eustis works at
Locations
1
Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 577-5011
2
East Cooper Surgical Associates1240 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 856-6380Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center1199 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As another posted my husband was very very sick and for the first time we ended up in the ER and after being told he was going to be admitted and under a surgeon naturally I became very worried. I was given the name Dr Thomas Eustis and began looking on-line to see what I could find, what I read was impressive. Before we had time to digest what was happening my husband needed surgery, and fast. Dr Eustis made us feel like he was operating on his own family member, so kind, patient, and most of all talented and a patient advocate all the way!! Both of us are retired RN’s We do not say that about many medical personnel. Not only did he save my husbands life, he did it all via Laparoscope, very late on a Saturday night, never once complaining. Not only did he save his life, he avoided a longer hospital stay and recovery. We highly recommend Dr Eustis and wouldn’t use anyone else!
About Dr. Thomas Eustis, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427001452
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eustis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eustis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eustis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eustis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eustis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eustis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eustis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.