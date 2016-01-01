Dr. Thomas Estes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Estes, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Estes, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Estes works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Estes, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659596054
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
