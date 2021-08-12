See All Podiatrists in Port Huron, MI
Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM

Podiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.

Dr. Ernst works at Blue Water Podiatry in Port Huron, MI with other offices in Bad Axe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Blue Water Podiatry PC
    828 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 982-4240
    Blue Water Podiatry PC
    1060 S Van Dyke Rd Ste 100, Bad Axe, MI 48413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 269-9575
    Mclaren Port Huron Hospital
    1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 982-4240
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Port Huron

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Very friendly, short wait time, spent time explaining condition no referral required. very easy to get to office.
    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174520274
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ernst has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ernst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

