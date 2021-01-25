Dr. Thomas Erhart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Erhart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Erhart, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Erhart works at
Locations
Washington Park Womens Health PC1500 Route 112 Bldg 11, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 474-4917
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ehrhardt is compassionate, and an amazing Ob gyn , the nurse practitioners are equally caring , I cannot begin to express how wonderful they are ! ??
About Dr. Thomas Erhart, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erhart has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Erhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.