Overview

Dr. Thomas Erhart, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Erhart works at Washington Park Womens Health PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.