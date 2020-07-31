Dr. Thomas English, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas English, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas English, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conroe, TX.
Dr. English works at
Locations
-
1
North Loop Family Dentistry1232 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77301 Directions (936) 278-1279Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. English?
Today was my first visit with Dr. English and WOW! The office staff is fantastic - Stacy and Linda are so sweet and thoughtful. The service I received from Susan was more thorough and pleasant than I have ever experienced. I'll be sending my kids next!!!
About Dr. Thomas English, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1306959564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. English has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. English accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. English using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.