Dr. Thomas Eng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Eng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eng works at
Locations
Arora Maninder MD341 Magnolia Ave Ste 102, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 371-8109
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Myself as well as other family members have seen him over the years. We think highly of him. He explains everything he finds fully and thoroughly and gives options for treatment. He is patient to answer all questions we may have. I find him thorough and caring.
About Dr. Thomas Eng, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790858413
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eng speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
