Overview

Dr. Thomas Ence, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Ence works at Tarzana Hospitalist Medical Corporation in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.