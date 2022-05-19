Dr. Thomas Elmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Elmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Elmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Locations
Fichte Endl & Elmer Eyecare2825 Niagara Falls Blvd Ste 130, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 564-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:15am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Fichte Endl and Elmer Mds6500 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 282-1114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Elmer in pursuit of fixing strabismus that was slowly creeping back after years of an attempt to fix it during childhood. He answered all of my questions in great detail, & was very reassuring. Sweet disposition & nurturing bedside manner, but most importantly, the end result of the surgery exceeded my expectations. Highly recommend…
About Dr. Thomas Elmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1255335907
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Ophthalmology
