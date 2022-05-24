Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 827-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis took time with me, he wasn’t rushed. He throughly explained my specific situation and acknowledged I was a huge part of the decision making. He also acknowledged deciding on a treatment plan is a lot to think about.
About Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124036645
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Medical Center Trauma Fellowship
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
