Overview

Dr. Thomas Eisenhauer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Eisenhauer works at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.