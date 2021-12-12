Dr. Thomas Eisenhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Eisenhauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Eisenhauer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Eisenhauer works at
Locations
-
1
Pardee Surgical Associates805 6th Ave W Ste 100, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-7230
-
2
Vascular Surgery At Pardee835 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 693-7230
-
3
Pardee Surgical Associates, Hendersonville NC2695 Hendersonville Rd Ste 202, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 693-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenhauer?
Had a great experience. Was caring listened to my problems. Even though he fit me in he didn't rush.
About Dr. Thomas Eisenhauer, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346248002
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System University Medical Center
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Bob Jones University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenhauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenhauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenhauer works at
Dr. Eisenhauer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenhauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenhauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenhauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenhauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.