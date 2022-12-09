Overview

Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Ehmke works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Western Springs, IL, Munster, IN and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.