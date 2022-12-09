Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehmke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Ehmke works at
Locations
-
1
Hinsdale Office550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-6116
-
2
Western Springs Office4700 Gilbert Ave Ste 51, Western Springs, IL 60558 Directions (708) 387-1737Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Munster Office10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 961-9480Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Downers Grove Office1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 794-8680
-
5
Munster10110 Don S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 961-9480
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehmke?
Dr Ehmke was great to work with, hip feels 100% at 2 months post surgery. Will come back when I have problems with the left hip.
About Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861703233
Education & Certifications
- Rubin Institute of Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore
- PCOM/Lankenau Medical Center Program
- Hillsdale Hosp
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehmke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehmke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehmke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehmke works at
Dr. Ehmke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehmke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehmke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehmke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehmke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehmke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.