See All Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Edwards works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?

Photo: Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edwards to family and friends

Dr. Edwards' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Edwards

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821451345
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Edwards works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Edwards’s profile.

Dr. Edwards has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.