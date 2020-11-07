Dr. Thomas Edwards Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Edwards Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Edwards Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Advanced Vision PC2799 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 104, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 534-0200
Eye Surgery Center of Georgia LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 531-9988
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So impressed with Dr. Edwards as physician and surgeon, and as a human who is interested in his patients -- we're not just someone drifting through. His interest is real, both cataract procedures were perfect -- no more reading glasses -- and, on top of everything, if they hadn't REVIEWED the EKG they did while I was under, I wouldn't have know about AFib. He made sure I went straight from the surgery to a cardiologist's office. His staff -- Kendra, Rhonda, Renee, and others -- are all both professional and efficient - and caring and interested. I cannot recommend him enough.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326029125
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Ophthalmology
