Dr. Thomas Ebersole, MD
Dr. Thomas Ebersole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Obstetrics & Gynecology Wyomissing Reed Ave. Tower Health Medical Group1040 REED AVE, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 898-7040
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ebersole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebersole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebersole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebersole has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebersole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebersole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebersole.
