Dr. Thomas Earl, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Earl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bangor, ME.
Locations
Northeast Cardiology1 Northeast Dr, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 275-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mackinac Straits Health System
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Earl is more than intelligent, he is very kind, compassionate and patient with family questions and concerns. Our family cannot possibly adequately express our gratitude to him for his excellent care of our mother.
About Dr. Thomas Earl, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992920508
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
