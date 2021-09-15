See All Dermatologists in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Thomas Eads, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (133)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Eads, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eads works at Greenwood Dermatology in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwood Dermatology
    92 S Park Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 848-0001
    Monday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shaving of Skin Lesion
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 15, 2021
    They stitched me up like it was nothing. Very professional!
    Josiah — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Eads, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942303151
    Education & Certifications

    • In University School Of Med
    • Ball Memorial Hospital
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Eads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eads has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eads works at Greenwood Dermatology in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Eads’s profile.

    Dr. Eads has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Eads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

