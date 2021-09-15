Dr. Thomas Eads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Eads, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Eads, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eads works at
Locations
-
1
Greenwood Dermatology92 S Park Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 848-0001Monday6:00am - 4:00pmTuesday6:00am - 4:00pmWednesday6:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eads?
They stitched me up like it was nothing. Very professional!
About Dr. Thomas Eads, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942303151
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eads has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eads accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eads works at
Dr. Eads has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Eads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.