Overview

Dr. Thomas Duquin, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, ECMC Health Campus and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Duquin works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.