Dr. Thomas Dunn, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Dunn works at Springboro Health Care in Springboro, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.