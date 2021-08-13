See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Dugdale works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC Mark Shekhman, MD in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT, Hartford, CT and Rocky Hill, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC
    345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford
    499 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford
    85 Seymour St # 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford
    1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Aug 13, 2021
    EXCELLENT ! Dr. Dugdale scoped my knee Oct. 2020 for a torn meniscus. He is straight to the point, answers all questions, pre-surgery, surgery and post surgery visits were on time, and he took as long as necessary to explain options and alternatives, and answered all my questions and concerns. Back 100% running and cycling again.
    dave h. — Aug 13, 2021
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912904244
    • Hartford Hosp-U Conn Hlth Ctr
    • Hartford Hospital
    • Hahnemann Medical College
    • Cornell University
    Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dugdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dugdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

