Dr. Thomas Due, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Due, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. discussed my problem made some suggestions about cause, but then took an X-ray. He was surprised by the X-ray results, but quickly showed me the pics and explained the problem in a lot of detail. His manner was friendly, helpful and allowed me to ask questions and he gave good answers. We worked on the problem together, it wasn't just a Dr. telling me what to do. My second good experience with Dr. Due.
About Dr. Thomas Due, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831194638
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
