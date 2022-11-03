See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edgewood, KY
Dr. Thomas Due, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Due, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Due works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • PHCS
    • Tricare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. discussed my problem made some suggestions about cause, but then took an X-ray. He was surprised by the X-ray results, but quickly showed me the pics and explained the problem in a lot of detail. His manner was friendly, helpful and allowed me to ask questions and he gave good answers. We worked on the problem together, it wasn't just a Dr. telling me what to do. My second good experience with Dr. Due.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Due, MD

    Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1831194638
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor University Med Center
    Albany Memorial Hospital
    University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    University Of Kentucky
