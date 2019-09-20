Overview

Dr. Thomas Ducker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Kimble Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ducker works at Medical Surgical Specialists Of Kerrville in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.