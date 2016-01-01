See All General Surgeons in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Thomas Drost, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Drost, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.

Dr. Drost works at Midwest Center for Colorectal Health in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Midwest Center for Colorectal Health
    721 E Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
CRH Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Thomas Drost, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164504874
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Fla Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Drost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drost works at Midwest Center for Colorectal Health in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Drost’s profile.

    Dr. Drost has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

