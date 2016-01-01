Dr. Thomas Drost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Drost, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Drost, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.
Midwest Center for Colorectal Health721 E Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 871-1800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
About Dr. Thomas Drost, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164504874
- U South Fla Coll Med
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- General Surgery
Dr. Drost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drost works at
Dr. Drost has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.