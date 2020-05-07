Dr. Thomas Drazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Drazin, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Drazin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Drazin works at
Locations
Thomas A Drazin, MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 702, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Thomas Drazin, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235299439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Drazin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drazin works at
Dr. Drazin has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Drazin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.