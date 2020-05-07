Overview

Dr. Thomas Drazin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Drazin works at THOMAS A DRAZIN, MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.