Dr. Thomas Drake, MD

Pediatric Rehabilitation
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Drake, MD is a Pediatric Rehabilitation Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Drake works at Cooper Pediatric Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Pediatric Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    1 Cooper Plz # 411, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 21, 2020
    My son suffered a concussion and received excellent care from Dr. Drake. He was well-versed in the latest treatment plans, patient, and thoughtful. He spent a lot of time making sure my son understood how to manage his care, and he answered all of my questions thoroughly. Dr. Drake is highly regarded in the medical community.
    About Dr. Thomas Drake, MD

    • Pediatric Rehabilitation
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1134143639
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Clinical Pathology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

