Dr. Thomas Dozier, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dozier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Dozier works at
Locations
Charleston Ent Associates LLC298 MIDLAND PKWY, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 766-7103
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dozier is a very good listener to your problems. He takes time to listen to the patients complaints and address them promptly. He does a thorough exam and then explains what he finds and what he proscribes. Never feel rushed in his office and his staff is very courteous and efficient.
About Dr. Thomas Dozier, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619067949
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dozier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dozier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozier has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.
