Overview

Dr. Thomas Dozier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Dozier works at Charleston ENT in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.