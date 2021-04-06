Overview

Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Dovidio works at Signature Medical Associates in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.