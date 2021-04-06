See All Pediatricians in Elgin, IL
Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Dr. Dovidio works at Signature Medical Associates in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group
    Advocate Medical Group
1710 N Randall Rd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2021
    My son is 3 and have been taking him to Dr. Dovidio since birth. Everything he has said to do has worked and I trust him entirely with my sons well being and health!!! I leave the appointment relaxed and positive. Thank you Dr Dovidio !!!!!!
    Taylor Sassano — Apr 06, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316141203
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovidio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dovidio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dovidio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dovidio works at Signature Medical Associates in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dovidio’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovidio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovidio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovidio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovidio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

