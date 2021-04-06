Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovidio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Dovidio works at
Locations
Advocate Medical Group1710 N Randall Rd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 214-5740
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
My son is 3 and have been taking him to Dr. Dovidio since birth. Everything he has said to do has worked and I trust him entirely with my sons well being and health!!! I leave the appointment relaxed and positive. Thank you Dr Dovidio !!!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Dovidio, DO
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316141203
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dovidio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dovidio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
